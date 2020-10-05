LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating the city's 128th homicide of 2020.
Officers were called to Dixie Highway and West Gaulbert Avenue in the Algonquin neighborhood around 9 p.m. on a reported shooting. According to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff, officers located a male in his 20s on scene who had been fatally shot.
The shooting brings Louisville's homicide number for the year to 128. Compared to this time last year, there were 70 homicides.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
