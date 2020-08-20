LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old woman was killed early Thursday morning in a car crash in east Louisville.
The crash involving a car and semi occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Old Henry Road and Nelson Miller Parkway. According to LMPD, a car ran a red light on Old Henry Road and crashed into a semi that was turning left from Nelson Miller Parkway. The car and the semi caught on fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman's identity has not been released.
