LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff vehemently denied his involvement in a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.
The group says Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is one of 3,800 names on the list. He has served as sheriff in southern Indiana since 2015.
Noel said it is "100% false."
"I'm not now and have never been associated with this group," Noel said in a statement. "I didn't even know there was a group called the Oath Keepers until I read about it in the news."
Noel said if the Anti-Defamation League refuses to retract its accusations, he may consider filing a lawsuit for defamation.
Appearing in the Oath Keepers' database doesn't prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology. Some people on the list contacted by The Associated Press said they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group. Some said they were never dues-paying members.
Noel and Indiana State Representative Christopher Judy, who represents District 83, were among six elected officials found on the list.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.