LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County celebrated its newest firefighters on Sunday.
Fourteen firefighters graduated from firefighters recruit school after beginning training last February. The monthslong training covered classrooms sessions on fire behavior and hands-on work at various rescue scenarios, according to a news release.
Lebanon Junction Fire added Charles Watts. Mount Washington Fire's graduates included Alexia Burks, Braxton Burks, Caleb Cowan, Johnathan Zimlic and Jordan Lovelace. Nichols Fire added graduates Ally McCaslin, Kody Baker and William Wiley. Lynzi Huggett joins Southeast Bullitt Fire after graduation. Zoneton Fire added Alex Key, Bradley Thomas, Matthew Bradley and Nolan Gipson.
A graduate for Zoneton, Alex Key, is the son of current deputy Fire Chief Tracey Key and grandson of the late Maj. Garry Key, who died last year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.