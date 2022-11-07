LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult.
Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
The arrest warrant says police identified Jaggers by showing FLOCK camera video to Clarksville High School administrators and speaking with the school resource officer (SRO) at New Albany High School.
Jaggers told police he was with a group that was meeting to fight someone at the shooting location. After no one walked out of the house, Jaggers told police he heard someone else, who he wouldn't identify, shoot a gun into the victim's house.
No one was hurt in the shooting. Jaggers said several people got into his car and drove away. He admitted to throwing the gun out of the car in Louisville
Louisville Metro Police found the gun on Interstate 65 southbound on the Kennedy Bridge.
Jaggers pleaded not guilty.
Police were sent after several shots were fired into the home. No one was hurt, but several shell casings were found in the driveway, according to Indiana State Police.
