LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen school bus routes in Bullitt County were not operating this morning.

An email was sent to parents around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday outlining 17 routes that were "not in operation."

We do not know if other buses will try to cover those routes.

We have reached out to school district's transportation director for information about today's busing issues but have not heard back.

Here’s the list of affected routes provided by Bullitt County Public Schools:

Lebanon Junction / Bernheim Middle / Bullitt Central 

1136, 1515, 1547, 310, 770

Shepherdsville / Bullitt Lick Middle / Bullitt Central

726, 804, 864,1407, 1688

Brooks / Hebron / North Bullitt

1259, 706

Freedom / Hebron / North Bullitt

1289

Mount Washington Elementary / Eastside / Bullitt East

2020, 1973

Crossroads / Mount Washington Middle / Bullitt East

1663

Old Mill / Mount Washington Middle / Bullitt East

1950

The district has been dealing with staffing issues in recent weeks, with drivers demanding more pay. 

