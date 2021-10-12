LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen school bus routes in Bullitt County were not operating this morning.
An email was sent to parents around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday outlining 17 routes that were "not in operation."
We do not know if other buses will try to cover those routes.
We have reached out to school district's transportation director for information about today's busing issues but have not heard back.
Here’s the list of affected routes provided by Bullitt County Public Schools:
Lebanon Junction / Bernheim Middle / Bullitt Central
1136, 1515, 1547, 310, 770
Shepherdsville / Bullitt Lick Middle / Bullitt Central
726, 804, 864,1407, 1688
Brooks / Hebron / North Bullitt
1259, 706
Freedom / Hebron / North Bullitt
1289
Mount Washington Elementary / Eastside / Bullitt East
2020, 1973
Crossroads / Mount Washington Middle / Bullitt East
1663
Old Mill / Mount Washington Middle / Bullitt East
1950
The district has been dealing with staffing issues in recent weeks, with drivers demanding more pay.
