LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 17-day Fall Meet at Keeneland kicks off Friday.
Racing will run from Oct. 7-29 at the Lexington racetrack. There are no races on Mondays or Tuesdays.
On race days, gates open at 11 a.m., and the first race is at 1 p.m. General Admission tickets are $7 in advance, and day-of tickets are $10. Season passes are $40.
Keeneland will continue to limit daily attendance to approximately 20,000 fans. Officials said that demand for tickets is high and advise buying them in advance.
General admission tickets are already sold out for Oct. 7, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, but tickets can be returned within 48 hours of racing. So ticket inventory is frequently updated on their website.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.