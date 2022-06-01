LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in Columbus, Indiana, rescued two adults and eight cats from a residential fire on Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the two adults were trapped in the apartment and the only exit was heavily involved with fire.
The Columbus Fire Department used a portable ground ladder to rescue them and neither were injured.
As firefighters searched the apartment, they found three adult cats and five kittens. All of the cats were unharmed and were reunited with their owners.
“Our Police Department did a fantastic job of relaying critical information to our arriving firefighters as to the location of the trapped persons," Columbus Fire Chief Andy Lay said in a news release. "When our firefighters completed the rescue, Columbus Regional Health Emergency Medical Service was right there to address any medical or transport needs.”
Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but the damages to the property and contents are estimated at $90,000.
