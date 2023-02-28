LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville co-workers won a $50,000 prize on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off ticket.
In a news release Tuesday, Kentucky Lottery said Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell, cashiers at ValuMarket on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, bought two tickets one night on their break.
They won $100 on a $30 ticket and then went for it all with a $50 500X ticket.
"We were excited about the first win. We even did a little fist bump," Trice and Mitchell said in a news release.
They scratched off a $500 win, but there was more.
"I saw the second one and thought I was going to pass out," Trice said in a news release.
They scratched the whole ticket, and it added up to $50,000 in winnings. After taxes, they each won $17,875.
Mitchell wants to buy a car and found housing with his winnings, and Trice said she'll he'll use it for rent and savings.
