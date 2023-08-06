LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound direction of the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge reopened just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening.
According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the westbound direction will also reopen after midnight.
This means two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound will be open for Monday morning rush hour traffic.
The necessary repairs and final inspections were made on the westbound Kentucky approach.
Officials said around the clock operations, a fluid inspection process and better than expected weather played factors in reopening the bridge to two-way traffic.
UPDATE: The westbound lane on the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge has also reopened. https://t.co/vfaKJxDQqM— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) August 7, 2023
The lower deck of the Sherman Minton will continue to carry two lanes eastbound from Indiana to Kentucky and one lane of westbound traffic from Kentucky to Indiana.
The I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will also be opened.
The top deck, one westbound lane, will remain closed until a permanent repair is completed. There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit 123 while the top deck is closed.
