LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge will remain closed for another week.
Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation finalized plans for emergency repairs of the Kentucky Approach that shut down the bridge July 27. More than a dozen bridge inspectors were onsite Friday to complete detailed evaluations of the bridge. And on Saturday, construction crews began work on the bridge bearing that supports the upper deck. Officials are looking nationwide for available materials for the unplanned repairs.
Some of the needed materials are being shipped from as far away as Texas, Ohio and Illinois. Some materials won't arrive until Wednesday.
The bridge is now expected to reopen before the morning rush hour Monday, Aug. 7.
The unexpected closure early Thursday took drivers on both sides of the river by surprise, as they scrambled to find alternate routes after learning all lanes on both the top and bottom deck will remain closed until further notice.
Nearly a dozen inspectors have been involved in inspecting the bridge since the closure was announced in an email from Sherman Minton Renewal Team spokesperson Emma Collins.
Collins said a component on the bridge deck on the Kentucky side was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can resume.
In an update Thursday evening, bridge officials said engineers are "analyzing proposed repair plans for the Kentucky approach" to the bridge and "continuing detailed inspections throughout the night to evaluate the upper deck of the approach and preparing repair plans" in an effort to reopen two-way traffic as soon as possible.
The Interstate 64 West lane on the top deck of the bridge was closed Wednesday night, for a second time this month, when crews noticed "needed repairs to a bearing and pier that support the upper deck," a problem officials said "was not previously visible."
Officials said the pier in question is "located on land in an area where the approaches for upper and lower decks come together on the Kentucky side of the bridge" and "supports the approach and does not support the river crossing." The bearing and pier are circled in the graphic below, provided by officials with the bridge renewal project.
During this current phase of the bridge's rehabilitation project, the lower deck of the bridge is carrying two lanes of eastbound traffic and one lane of westbound traffic. The bottom deck carries one lane of westbound traffic, with the two other lanes closed.
Project officials said in their Thursday evening update that the safety team and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will "reopen the lower deck of the bridge by performing temporary repairs to ensure the safety and stability of the upper deck," and are currently "evaluating options to repair the bearing and pier that supports the upper deck."
Drivers should continue to take alternate routes and follow designated detours while the bridge is closed.
The suggested route is I-265 and I-65. Traffic signs will be posted near the bridge to remind drivers of the closures and alternate routes.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge has been ongoing as crews close in on completing the Sherman Minton renewal project, which involves painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life. Thousands of vehicles cross the span every day.
Related Stories:
- I-64W lane on top deck of Sherman Minton Bridge closes again 'until further notice' for immediate repair
- 'Quite a headache' | Drivers frustrated by emergency lane closure on Sherman Minton Bridge
- Heads Up | Drivers on Sherman Minton say vehicles were hit by a sloppy wet substance
- New traffic pattern in place on Sherman Minton Bridge
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
- Several vehicles damaged by paint dripping from the top of the Sherman Minton Bridge
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.