LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business owners, commuters and travelers continue to be frustrated at the closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation finalized plans for emergency repairs of the Kentucky Approach that shut down the bridge July 27. More than a dozen bridge inspectors were onsite last week to complete detailed evaluations of the bridge.
The construction has caused backups on both sides of the river and local businesses are getting frustrated.
"There's nothing we can do and so it's just again, we understand safety-wise but we really just hope everything opens soon," said Megan Stump with The Elderberry Co. "Especially now that schools back in session because not only are you waiting for traffic you’re waiting for school traffic which again, all necessities, but it adds up and it backs up. Especially when multiple roads are closed at the same time or multiple bridges or highways. It’s a lot."
The bridge closed in both directions last Thursday morning after officials said crews discovered the bridge needed emergency repairs to a pier that supports the top deck. Officials are looking nationwide for available materials for the unplanned repairs. The Sherman Minton Renewal Project hopes to reopen the bridge by Monday morning.
The closure has prompted traffic to divert onto side streets like Spring Street and through downtown New Albany to get to I-65 and I-265 detours. Businesses along the route said the worst time of day is rush hour has been a nightmare.
"They're trying to avoid the highways," Stump said. "They're using back roads, they're trying to do everything they can to get home without sitting in traffic the longest. I know the other day out of work at 3:30 and I live 20 minutes away and it took me about an hour and a half to get home just going backroads because everyone was going back roads."
With the increased traffic in the area, parking has become more difficult for local businesses.
"I know the businesses down here, any of the owners and team members, park a couple blocks away anyway just to be kind to the other businesses to make sure we’re not blocking anyone’s customers," Stump said. "Parking has been a lot harder. We have a lot of older customers and we’ve heard some of them come in saying, ‘Hey it took me forever to find parking’ or ‘I had to park a block away.’ It’s definitely been a struggle.”
Those who work at The Elderberry Company are hopeful drivers taking downtown streets as a detour will stop and pause to shop at local businesses to help support those struggling during this time.
“If you’re coming through, you don’t know who we, there are a lot of small businesses around here who would love to meet you and get to know you and show you our products and what we have to offer," Stump said.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge has been ongoing as crews close in on completing the Sherman Minton renewal project, which involves painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life. Thousands of vehicles cross the span every day.
