LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge won't reopen before the Monday morning rush hour, officials said Friday.
Emma Collins, a spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal Team, said in a release Aug. 4 that "added safety measures and weather delays" are delaying the scheduled Aug. 7 reopening.
Collins said in a release July 27 that a component on the bridge deck on the Kentucky side was found to be in need of "immediate repair" before traffic could resume. Both the top and bottom deck were closed, bringing Interstate 64 traffic between Kentucky and Indiana to a standstill.
Friday, Collins said crews will spend the weekend "installing stabilizers and redundant bracing as they repair a loose bearing that led to the closure of the crossing."
In an effort to prevent another shutdown and "for enhanced safety," project officials said a "digital monitoring system" will be installed that will provide them with real-time data on the bridge for the remainder of the renewal project.
"Nothing is more important than ensuring the safety of residents and travelers who rely on this important connection between our two states," Royce Meredith, project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), said in a news release.
Crews have been working to replace a loose bearing that connects the "steel superstructure components" of the bridge to its concrete substructure, Collins said. They're working to secure the bearing to the pier, but the "complexity of the bridge structure" and the repair itself has "proven to be an added challenge."
Engineers with KYTC and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will continue their inspections on the bridge as crews work on repairs this weekend.
"This repair, in tandem with the planned rehabilitation, will ensure the safety of the crossing today, throughout the remainder of construction, and for the 30-year service life for which this project was programmed," Danny Corbin, major project delivery project manager for INDOT, said in a news release.
Officials said crews are working to restore two-way traffic on the bridge's lower deck "as soon as possible," and the top deck is "anticipated to open later once further construction can be completed."
The shut down was announced hours after a westbound lane of I-64 on the top deck of the bridge was closed "for immediate repairs." The closure was the second time in the same month the lane on the top deck of the bridge has been closed for immediate repair. The same lane was closed from July 19-21 after crews found the same issue on the Indiana approach.
That closure prompted frustration from drivers, some families having to change summer plans because of the ongoing construction. It also left downtown New Albany business owners frustrated that customers had one less way to get to them.
The construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
