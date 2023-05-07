IMAGES | 2 tornadoes touch down in New Albany, thousands lose power in Kentuckiana on Sunday morning
A tree fell on a house on Lynnwood Drive after tornadoes, severe weather passed through New Albany and Kentuckiana on May 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Damage on Grant Line Road in New Albany after tornadoes, severe weather passed through New Albany and Kentuckiana on May 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
Damage caused to Carriage House Apartments in New Albany after tornadoes, severe weather passed through New Albany and Kentuckiana on May 7, 2023. (WDRB photo)
As of 10 a.m., LG&E estimated 7,432 customers were without power around Louisville. Duke Energy reported around 1,000 people were without power in southern Indiana, primarily near Grant Line Road in New Albany, on Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:07 a.m. in Louisville.
Duke Energy reported 17 poles were broken in Floyd and Clark counties during the storm, and some of those poles aren't accessible by truck. As of 5 p.m., Duke Energy said 432 customers are without power due to 36 outage events.
"Our crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly as possible," said Lisa Brones Huber with Duke Energy. "We've brought in contractors and Duke Energy employees from other locations in Indiana to supplement our local workforce and speed power restoration."
Duke Energy said some customers might not have power restored until Monday.
National Weather Service found evidence of an EF-1 tornado touching down in New Albany with peak winds of 100 miles per hour.
.@NWSLouisville has found evidence an EF-1 tornado touched down on the north side of New Albany this morning. Estimated peak winds of 100 mph on the IU Southeast Campus on Grant Line Road. This is preliminary. More info to come
The NWS later reported a second EF-1 tornado touched down in New Albany. The damage occurred around The Sporting Club at the Farm.
.@NWSLouisville reports a second EF-1 tornado in southern Floyd Co, IN this morning. This damage occurred around The Sporting Club at the Farm. So far winds there were up to 95 mph but that survey is still ongoing. #INwx