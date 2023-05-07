Storm damage in Louisville on May 7, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people lost power after a severe thunderstorm, including two EF-1 tornadoes, passed through the southern Indiana area on Sunday.

As of 10 a.m., LG&E estimated 7,432 customers were without power around Louisville. Duke Energy reported around 1,000 people were without power in southern Indiana, primarily near Grant Line Road in New Albany, on Sunday morning. 

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:07 a.m. in Louisville.

Duke Energy reported 17 poles were broken in Floyd and Clark counties during the storm, and some of those poles aren't accessible by truck. As of 5 p.m., Duke Energy said 432 customers are without power due to 36 outage events.

"Our crews are working diligently to restore power as quickly as possible," said Lisa Brones Huber with Duke Energy. "We've brought in contractors and Duke Energy employees from other locations in Indiana to supplement our local workforce and speed power restoration."

Duke Energy said some customers might not have power restored until Monday.

National Weather Service found evidence of an EF-1 tornado touching down in New Albany with peak winds of 100 miles per hour. 

The City of New Albany posted that the area of Grantline Road near Indiana University Southeast is shut down, along with the Interstate 265 interchange and Klerner Lane.

The NWS later reported a second EF-1 tornado touched down in New Albany. The damage occurred around The Sporting Club at the Farm.

There are reports of downed power lines and trees throughout the area. People are to stay away from downed wires. 

