LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were found shot to death in a vehicle in the California neighborhood Friday night, police said.
Louisville Metro Police officers at about 6:30 p.m. found a male and a female victim inside a vehicle in an alley near the intersection of West Kentucky Street and Dr. W. J. Hodge Street, not far from Dixie Highway.
Both victims were pronounced dead the scene, according to an LMPD news release. Police did not immediately provide any other details.
Police said they did not immediately have any suspects.
