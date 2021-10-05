LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gathering in downtown Louisville Tuesday afternoon honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Louisville fire officials held a ceremony to recognize and honor fallen firefighters. A memorial at Jefferson Square Park has all of the names of Louisville-area firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
Tuesday, two more names were added to the memorial: Capt. Charles Keller who died in 1921 and firefighter John Martin who died in Oct. 2019 after a battle with occupational-related cancer.
"Their names exemplify the words courage, duty and dedication as those names remind us of the inherent dangers that challenge the fire service in the communities that we protect," Chief Greg Frederick, with the Louisville Fire Department, said. "We honor them for their sacrifice and commitment to service and may they rest in peace."
Frederick said 96 firefighters died across the country last year, and 104 have died so far this year. He said the nation needs to do a better job of keeping firefighters safe.
