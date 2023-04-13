LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersonville, Indiana, arrested two students on Thursday after they made separate threats to two middle schools.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said they, along with Greater Clark County Schools' administration, began investigating separate threats made at River Valley and Parkview middle schools.
School resource officers and school administrators filed reports that led to the police investigations.
Police said the threats were not related and made independently.
One student from each school was arrested and charged with "offenses related to the school threats," Lt. Sam Moss, with JPD, said in a news release.
Through their investigation, multiple interviews and searches were conducted at the schools and the two students' homes.
"Parents, please communicate with your children about the severity of threatening school safety," Moss said. "We recognize no community is immune to tragedy and the Clark County Prosecutor's Office has expressed their intent to prosecute any individual who threatens the safety of a school."
Moss ended the news release with "If you see or know something, say something."
No additional information was immediately available.
