LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old man is dead after a car crash Thursday night off of Chenoweth Run Road, and his family is seeking answers from first responders.
Travis Haley was driving to work on Chenoweth Run Road when the car swerved off the road and into a tree line, his family told WDRB News.
A friend of the family, Wira Winburen, said the family feels they were left in the dark during the nearly three days that Haley was missing.
"We're not here to point fingers or blame anybody but we want to know how an accident can happen on a Thursday afternoon and nothing really be done until 72 hours later," she said.
The family feels that there are still some questions that need to be answered by police.
"Was everything handled correctly?" Winburen asked. "What could've been done different?"
Louisville Metro Police said it responded to a single-vehicle collision on Chenoweth Run Road. Police said the wreck involved a car that had run off the road and into a tree line. The vehicle was empty, so police said they conducted a search with Jeffersontown Fire and Rescue. The driver wasn't located Thursday evening.
On Friday, Haley's family said they filed a missing person's report.
"It seems like they weren't heard," Winburen said, adding that the family felt like it wasn't prioritized by LMPD. "It was, 'We're short staffed.'"
On Saturday, LMPD said it conducted a ground and aerial search but still didn't locate the driver. And ten Sunday around noon, after a number of searches, LMPD said it located the body about a mile away from the initial scene. Haley was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.
Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Haley's family is pushing for awareness on stopping for vehicles involved in crashes.
"If you see a car accident, take the two minutes to dial 911," Winburen said. "Say, 'Hey, there's a vehicle. Has it been reported?'"
A fundraiser has been created for the Haley family. To contribute, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.