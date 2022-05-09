LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old southern Indiana man died Saturday in a crash near Georgetown.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that a gray Ford truck going west on state Road 64 crossed the center line around 3:23 a.m. Saturday and went off the shoulder, hitting two trees.
The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Parker, of Harrison County, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said "evidence at the scene" indicates alcohol may have contributed to the crash.
