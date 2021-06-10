LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Shively on Wednesday night.
Shively Police responded to the report of a shooting on 7th Street Road and Arcade Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Major Emery Frye said.
Officers found a 23-year-old man who had been shot several times in the parking lot of the adult video store Campus Video.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was listed in "critical but stable" condition, according to Frye.
Police believe there may have been two shooters who "both appear to be Black males," Frye said.
