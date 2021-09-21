LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There have been at least two confirmed carjackings within the last week, but that's not uncommon this year in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police said there have been 240 carjackings in the metro area so far in 2021. And there were a total of 300 in 2020.
One man, who asked to just be identified as Tyler for fear of retaliation, was carjacked around 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside his home in the Highlands near Bardstown Road.
"As I opened the car door, I was rushed by four individuals in ski masks, all with handguns," he said. "They immediately told me to give them everything."
Tyler said two of them jumped into his car, while the others ran back to two white compact cars sitting 30 yards behind before they eventually sped off down the road.
"This whole time, I backed off the street into the grass," he said. "I just got down on my knees and pleaded for them not to shoot."
His wallet and car are now gone. LMPD officers responded and recovered his cell phone about a block and a half away.
Tyler believes his case is now in the hands of LMPD's robbery division.
"We've lived over here for a year-and-a-half and never had a single issue," he said. "Always felt incredibly safe. I'd take my dog out in the middle of the night out here. It's just pretty shocking to happen, especially in daylight. I'm just thankful to be able to walk away from it. "
Tyler isn't alone in this experience. In a statement to WDRB News on Tuesday, LMPD said four arrests related to car jackings were made over the weekend:
"Any type of crime associated with violence is of great concern to LMPD. This weekend we made 4 arrests of a group of juveniles associated with both car jackings and street robberies. Catching these perpetrators is a top priority to ensure our community remains safe. We hope they're held in detention and receive services to get them on the right path.
If confronted, especially if a weapon is involved, cooperate and be a good witness. Remember as many details as possible, particularly physical identifiers along with scars, marks, tattoos, clothing and shoes. Call 911 as soon as possible and provide all of this information.
Always be aware of your surroundings and park in well lit and heavily traveled areas.
We urge the public to remain vigilant. If you witness any encounters call 911 immediately or if you have information pertaining to any crime call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD."
Tyler hopes the individuals in his case are caught, but his main hope in sharing his story is to make others aware.
"I just want all my neighbors and people in our community to be aware of their surroundings," he said. "And it could be daylight. It could be night. Have your head on a swivel, and know what's going on around you."
