LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newborn baby was placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Earlier this week firefighters at the station at 385 Lovers Lane found the infant about four minutes after it was legally placed in the box, according to a news release.
The Fire Station staff immediately began checking the newborn before it was taken to the hospital. The release did not state whether the baby was a girl or boy. The infant is now in the custody of Child Services and is up for adoption. If you would like to be considered, contact Child Services of Kentucky.
It's the second time a child was left at that location. Another child was safely surrendered in February. There are now more than a dozen baby boxes across the state.
In June, a healthy baby girl was left in the baby box in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood, marking the first time a baby box was used in Louisville.
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization's primary goal is to raise awareness of the Safe Haven Law.
Women in crisis can call the 24-hour hotline and can receive counseling and assistance. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1 (866-992-2291). The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133.
CLICK HERE for a list of drop-off locations.
