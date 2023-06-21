LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A baby girl was surrendered Tuesday night at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Okolona. This was the first time a baby box was used in Louisville.
"The process will find this baby a forever home," Monica Kelsey, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder, said. "For me, being an abandoned child myself, I look at this from a different angle than most people do you because, you know, I, my life was saved. I believe so that today I may save others."
According to a news release Wednesday, the surrender happened at the Okolona Fire Station on Preston Highway located at 8501 Preston Highway.
Kelsey said the baby girl was placed in a well-ventilated box, triggering three, fail safe silent alarms, notifying personnel immediately.
"It's almost a love hate relationship because we were thankful that this parent utilized this box in their moment of crisis. But we also know that there's a parent now out there that feels like this was her only option," Kelsey said.
Newborns are in the boxes for less than two minutes and are immediately taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. And, then they are placed with a foster to adopt family.
"I hope that this parent can find peace and knowing that their baby's safe tonight," Kelsey said.
Baby boxes allow a parent to legally give away an infant anonymously. This was the second surrender in the state of Kentucky for 2023.
Kelsey said they're happy to help anyone who wants to bring a baby box to their community. It's a one-time, installation fee of about $15,000.
"Okolona fire did not pay for this baby box and I'm sure the sponsors of this baby box are smiling today knowing that their hard work and dedication and funds saved the life of a child," Kelsey said.
As the mother places the newborn, she can take the orange bag, which has documents explaining her rights.
Every mother who places the newborn in a box has the option to change her mind. They have 30-days from the time the baby is placed in the box until the rights of the mother are terminated.
The Okolona Fire Station's baby box was Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box. It was installed in 2021.
There are now more than a dozen baby boxes across the state.
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization's primary goal is to raise awareness of the Safe Haven Law.
Women in crisis can call the 24 hour hotline and can receive counseling and assistance. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1. The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133.
Click here for a list of drop-off locations.
