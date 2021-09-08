LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of a Bardstown restaurant.
The Bardstown Police Department said the shooting happened Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. in the parking lot of BJ's Steakhouse on Camptown Road, off Bloomfield Road.
Officers responding to the scene found a man, identified by the police department on Wednesday as George D. Riney, 20, who had been shot.
Riney was taken to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police announced that three people had been arrested in connection with Riney's murder. Andrew Toogood, 19, was arrested and charged with murder. Dominick Woods, 19, and Brittney Childers, 22, were both charged with complicity to murder.
At last check, the suspects had not yet been booked into jail.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.