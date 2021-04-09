LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury charged three Louisville men in connection with an August carjacking and child pornography offenses, United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced Friday.
Bruno Castillo-Juarez, 19, was charged with carjacking a Honda Civic on Aug. 27, 2020, and "brandishing a firearm" during the carjacking, according to the FBI.
He was also charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.
As part of the six-count "superseding indictment," Ruben Hernandez, 19, was charged with production of child pornography, and Darrin Ammons, 51, was charged with with receipt of child pornography.
Few details were immediately provided about the alleged crimes.
“This investigation highlights the efforts of the Violent Crime Task Force in identifying, investigating, and ultimately arresting our most violent offenders,” FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown said. “The defendants in this case are alleged to have taken advantage of innocent bystanders, including children, for their own personal gain. This is just one example of how FBI Louisville is working diligently with our partners to protect the public from violent crime."
Castillo-Juarez faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking charge and between seven years to life for brandishing a firearm, the FBI said. The other men face between 15-30 years in prison on the child pornography charges.
FBI Louisville, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating the case.
