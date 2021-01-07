LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A West Virginia man is facing charges of assault and criminal abuse after a 3-year-old boy with third-degree burns and head trauma has died in Louisville.
According to court documents, officers with the Jeffersontown Police Department were called to an area hospital on Nov. 23 after the 3-year-old was brought to the hospital with third-degree burns on his feet, legs, buttock and genitals.
Police say the burns were consistent with sitting in a hot bathtub.
Police say there were fingernail marks around the child's hip area that were in various degrees of healing.
Healthcare workers who examined the child also discovered that he had suffered from head trauma that included bruising and cranial swelling that required surgery, according to court documents.
Police say doctors told them that injury could not have been caused by falling in the bathtub, and was consistent with being shaken.
The child was taken to surgery to relieve the swelling on his brain, and was eventually placed on life support, but according to police, did not recover. He was eventually taken off life support.
According to Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders, who spoke with WDRB Thursday morning, the child has since died. He has not yet been publicly identified.
Police arrested Keith Kennedy-McLeod, the boyfriend of the child's mother, on Wednesday. According to the arrest warrant, he admitted to shaking the child, and was the primary person who gave the boy baths.
The boy's mother said the child did not have any injuries before she left him in Kennedy-McLeod's care.
Kennedy-McLeod is currently charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal abuse. Chief Sanders says it's not clear yet if more charges will be forthcoming.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story may be updated.
