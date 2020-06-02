LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a shooting Saturday night near downtown Louisville.
La'Deju Neal was shot in the head in the 700 block of Clay Street and died the following afternoon at University Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Neal was one of two people shot that night, though LMPD said the incidents were separate from the protests going on several blocks away.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the case.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.