LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-year-old Louisville man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide that took place in April.
According to court documents, Ivan Caulder, known as "I," has been charged with murder related to a woman fatally shot on North 25th street.
On April 18, Louisville Metro Police First Division officers were called to a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North 25th Street, near Cleveland Avenue.
Police found a woman, 33-year-old Samantha Thompson, who had been shot. Thompson was taken to University Hospital were she later died.
A witness identified Caulder as the shooter. Caulder is expected in court Saturday.
Related Stories:
- Authorities identify woman fatally shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
- 1 dead after Tuesday morning shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.