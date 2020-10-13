LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is getting money to replace 45 buses.
Approximately $4.7 million will be used to replace old TARC buses with cleaner, more fuel-efficient ones.
The money comes from a state lawsuit Gov. Beshear filed against Volkswagen, when he was attorney general.
"We held Volkswagen accountable for deceiving consumers and now we are using those funds to build a better Kentucky with safe, reliable transportation to help Kentuckians get to work, to the doctor and to the grocery store," said Gov. Beshear, in a statement. "This funding will reduce pollution to create cleaner air and improve transportation options in four regions of the commonwealth."
The Kentucky General Assembly approved the spending plan.
Lexington, Northern Kentucky, and Owensboro will also get money to replace public transit buses.
The fund will also pay for up to 50 percent of any Kentucky school district's cost of replacing up to five school buses.
