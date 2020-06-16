LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 45-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting last week in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.
Michael Profitt died of a gunshot wound just before 9:30 a.m. on June 12, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were sent to Dumesnil Street, near South 15th Street, Friday after someone reported that a man was found there.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was "obviously deceased," Mitchell said at the time.
There are currently no suspects. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574 -LMPD (5673).
