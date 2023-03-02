Published author and fifth grade student Chance Brown shares his book, “Attack on Blobville: The Return of Bydoom” with a crowd of fellow Fort Knox students and other community members at a Feb. 23, 2023 book reading event at Barr Memorial Library. The book, which started as a fourth-grade literature assignment, was published when Chance was 10 years old. (Photo by Jenn DeHaan, Fort Knox)