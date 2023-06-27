LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July week comes with the loud sounds of fireworks, a time that can be triggering for current and past service members.
Here are some things that could help:
- Wear headphones
- Turn on white noise
- Put on a TV show or movie
- Hang out with family and friends
Watching the fireworks first-hand will help, said Jeremy Harrell, founder and CEO of the Veteran's Club.
"Then there's no doubt in what [it] is. I know it's a firework," Harrell said. "So that helped me. Not everybody will be able to get to that point."
If none of those things help, you can always call the Veteran's Crisis Line at 988.
There are about 50,000 veterans in Louisville, 30% of whom suffer with some level of PTSD.
