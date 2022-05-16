LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased by 17 coworkers in Frankfort, Kentucky.
In a news release Monday, the Kentucky Lottery said the group that won the money in the May 2 drawing wants to keep their names and their employer anonymous.
The group told lottery officials they had been playing the together for more than 10 years. Their lottery pool sends one person to purchase a multi-draw ticket for both the Powerball and Mega Millions for five weeks at a time. They usually check tickets when it's time to buy the next round.
The person responsible for buying the tickets said one of the group members called her to let her know the group won $50,000.
“I didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up before I had checked the tickets and wanted to find out about the claims process for the group before sharing the news,” she told lottery officials.
One of their tickets matched the four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third.
Each of the 17 coworkers gets about $2,088 after taxes. The group was excited about the win and wants to continue playing. One plans to surprise his wife with a fancy anniversary gift, and another is putting a down payment on a house. Many plan to pay bills.
The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway on Waddy Road in Waddy, Kentucky. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
