LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Juneteenth is observed across the country, local black businesses are showing off what they have to offer to kick off 502 Black Business Week.
The week started in 2018 with 14 businesses. But this year, that number is more than 127 with it getting bigger every year.
Melinda Dixon owns Lavish Life Hair Boutique on Bardstown Road. She quit her job as a financial analyst to chase her passion of working with hair.
“I couldn't focus on my regular job because I just started getting more and more customers and then one day I just decided that this is what I wanted to do full time,” Dixon said.
The goal of 502 Black Business Week is to focus on businesses though promotions, discounts and special offers each are showcasing.
“It’s a lot of trial and error and we are learning as we go so, again, this concept is important because it is putting these businesses in the spotlight,” 502 Black Business Week Founder Tiandra Robinson said. “We're pushing Black entrepreneurship because it is going to help us create generational wealth and helps us close the wealth gap.”
Over in the Russell Neighborhood, the staff at Cedar Café was busy for preparing lunch on Monday.
Owner David Duncan took over the café and business at the end of 2020.
“This is a depressed area, the west of Ninth Street Divide is a real issue so being able to get the word out, drum up some business ... it's exciting,” said Duncan. “Black businesses are historically underserved as far as funding goes so to be able to get the work out that we have, 127 black businesses participating, it's fantastic.”
Dixon said the exposure she gets during the week is the boost she needs to consider opening at second location — inspiring her and hopefully others.
“It's growing and the word is getting out and so that is empowering other businesses saying 'Hey, I can do this,'” Dixon said.
