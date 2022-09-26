LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
"The volume of people being on our property and the impact on our community is huge," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
The neighborhoods around the Expo Center felt (and heard) the impact of the festivals right from home. The rock music from Louder Than Life, in particular, reverberated across Preston Highway and into Audubon Park.
There were complaints about the noise, but many residents didn't mind the intrusion.
"For the most part, it was great," said Dylan Turpin, who lives in Audubon Park. "You get sort of a free concert and good music, mostly. So it's a good thing.
"We would just lift the bedroom window, sort of lay on the bed and just enjoy it."
Linda Hargen, who also lives in Audubon Park, said the benefits far outweigh the inconveniences.
"It's pretty loud but it's not too bad," Hargen said. "You feel the bass all the time.... but it's not so bad as to be distracting.
"It's also really good for the city. It's great to have that many people. It's a little bit of a nuisance for those of us that live here, but it's great having that many people come to the city."
And it was quite a few people. According to the most recent data from the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Louisville had a 92.8% hotel occupancy rate from Sept. 11-17, encompassing the range around Bourbon & Beyond. That's up 15% from 2019, the last year the Bourbon & Beyond was held.
Beck said the impact from eight days of music is felt across the city, bringing at least $20 million in economic impact to Louisville.
It's the type of draw he believes can create long-term benefits for Louisville.
"When you have that in town, sure, it's great for tourism," Beck said. "But it also says a lot about business and recruiting people to Louisville and helping with job. It's very positive for our community, for the lifestyle, to have these types of festivals right here in our backyard."