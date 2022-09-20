Drone shot of Bourbon and Beyond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville.

More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days. 

"It's just a sign that the fans love this lineup, love this festival site, there's really something magical to the Bourbon and Beyond brand," said Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "It's a magical festival that celebrates this community. It's rooted in our love for Louisville."

On Saturday, Bourbon & Beyond hosted its biggest crowd in festival history. Festival officials said there were 41,000 people in attendance during the day that was headlined by Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet.

The festival announced 2023 dates, which will be held from Sept. 14-17 at the same venue. Weekend general admission and VIP passes, along with camping, are available for $10.

