LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond set a new attendance record during the four-day music festival hosted last weekend in Louisville.
More than 140,000 people attended the festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, according to a news release. It was the first time the festival that features music, bourbon, food and art was held for four days.
"It's just a sign that the fans love this lineup, love this festival site, there's really something magical to the Bourbon and Beyond brand," said Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer at Danny Wimmer Presents. "It's a magical festival that celebrates this community. It's rooted in our love for Louisville."
People eat popsicles at Bourbon and Beyond
Two people eat popsicles at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Stage at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Group of women pose for photo at Bourbon and Beyond
A group of women pose for a photo at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Man dead lifts at U.S. Army tent at Bourbon and Beyond
A man dead lifts at a U.S. Army tent at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
People on rooftop second level at Bourbon and Beyond
People watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Guanabana vendor stand
Guanabana vendor stand at Bourbon and Beyond.
People walk at Bourbon and Beyond
People walk at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Crowds at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Woman holds up a beer at Bourbon and Beyond
A woman holds up a beer at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Vendor hands drink to woman at Bourbon and Beyond
A vendor hands a drink to a woman at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Children play Uno at Bourbon and Beyond
Children play Uno card game at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Stage at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Rooftop photo at Bourbon and Beyond
A person takes a rooftop photo at Bourbon and Beyond.
Two people on blanket at Bourbon and Beyond
Two people sit to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Vendor stands at Bourbon and Beyond.
Vendor stands at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Child does pull up at Bourbon and Beyond
A child does a pull up at a U.S. Army tent at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Bourbon and Beyond stage
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
People take a photo at Bourbon and Beyond
A group of people take a photo at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
Artwork at Bourbon and Beyond
Artwork at Bourbon and Beyond.
Stage at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Stages at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Three men walking at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Stage at Bourbon and Beyond
Crowds gather to watch performances at Bourbon and Beyond at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville on Sept. 18, 2022.
Group of people pose for photo at Bourbon and Beyond
People pose for a photo at Bourbon and Beyond on Sept. 18, 2022.
On Saturday, Bourbon & Beyond hosted its biggest crowd in festival history . Festival officials said there were 41,000 people in attendance during the day that was headlined by Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet. The festival announced 2023 dates, which will be held from Sept. 14-17 at the same venue. Weekend general admission and VIP passes, along with camping, are available for $10. To purchase tickets for the 2023 festival, click here. Related Stories: Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.