LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon and Beyond hosted more than 133,000 festivalgoers this weekend in Louisville.
The four-day music festival was held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers headlined the final day of the music festival with performances on Sunday night.
Dominic Candeloro, from northwest Indiana, spent Saturday and Sunday at the festival.
"It's great. It's free-flowing, music is great," Candeloro said. "You can hear the sound anywhere you're walking. You can see the stage from a couple football fields away.
"Crowd is great. Everybody is into the music enjoying themselves, no problems."
Jen Townsend, from Shepherdstown, W. Va., shared similar sentiments as she waited for Stapleton to perform.
"We had such a fun time," said Townsend, who attended all four days of the festival. "Everything has been amazing."
On Saturday,
Bourbon and Beyond hosted its biggest crowd in festival history. Festival officials said there were 41,000 people in attendance during the day that was headlined by Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet.
The third day of the festival featured a burger contest, and the Louisville Cocktail contest. Glenn Howertown, Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" held a live taping of
the "The Always Sunny Podcast" at the festival. As crowds filled the venue area, vendors and festival officials were able to handle the the large number of people. "They did a really good job," said Mac Perkins from Borden, Ind. "There were no lines to the bathroom, water bars were open, I had to wait for food a little bit but that's okay. Today is perfect, you can't beat the weather." Local, regional and national chefs performed demonstrations on culinary stages during the festival. There was also bourbon tastings, workshops and food offerings. There was a little bit of something for everyone at the festival, according to Perkins, who attended all four days of the festival. "You walk around and get to see all the booths, and food and water and drinks," Perkins said. "We spotted a painting booth, I can learn how to paint while I'm here. Watch some football. It kind of has everything covered."
The Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center will continue to be used as a music festival venue in the coming days. Louder Than Life goes from Sept. 22-25. Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline music festival.
