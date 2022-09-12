LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be road closures and traffic changes during a four-day music festival in Louisville this week.
Bourbon & Beyond is being held at the Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 15-18. Organizers are billing this year's festival as "bigger than ever," with a fourth day added for the first time in the festival's history.
Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Freedom Way is already shut down in preparation for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder than Life.
The road will remain closed through Sept. 30 as crews prepare the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the two weekend music festivals.
Louder Than Life music festival is being held on the same grounds the following week, Sept. 22-25. The road closures and traffic changes impact both festivals.
Gate 1 of the Kentucky Exposition Center is closed during the events, so access to the venue is at Preston Highway to Gate 6 or Crittenden Drive to Gates 2 and 4.
From 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. during the festival days, Interstate 264 eastbound ramp to Phillips Lane, I-264 westbound ramp to Phillips Lane, I-65 northbound ramp to Phillips Lane and I-65 southbound ramp to Phillips Lane will all be closed.
There will be a ramp closure from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at I-65 south to Crittenden Drive.
No stopping is allowed on both sides of streets during the four-day music festivals, including:
- Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden Drive
- Crittenden Drive from Phillips Lane to I-65
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
- Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
- KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 overpass
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to end
- James Road from Phillips Lane to end
No stopping is allowed on the south sides of streets during the four-day music festivals, including:
- Hart Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Union Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Larue Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Wolfe Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Bourbon Avenue from Preston Highway to end
- Belmar Avenue from Preston Highway to train trestle
- Short Street from Preston Highway to Fayette Avenue
- Short Street from Henderson Avenue to end
- Morgan Avenue from Preston Highway to Roosevelt Avenue
- Springdale Avenue from Roosevelt to end
- Farmdale Avenue from Curtis Avenue to Farmdale Avenue
- Lucas Avenue from Curtis Avenue to Farmdale Avenue
- Keller Avenue from Preston Highway to Lupino Road
No stopping is allowed on the west side of streets during the four-day music festivals, including:
- Fayette Avenue from Hart Avenue to Union Avenue
- Fayette Avenue from Union Avenue to Wolfe Avenue
- Fayette Avenue from Wolfe Avenue to Morgan Avenue
- Franklin Avenue from Larue Avenue to end
- Henderson Avenue from Belmar Avenue to Morgan Avenue
- Curtis Avenue from Farmdale Avenue to Lucas Avenue
- Roosevelt Avenue from Morgan Avenue to end
- Alley west of Roosevelt from Springdale Avenue to Farmdale Avenue
- Lupino Road from Keller Avenue to end
No stopping is allowed on the north side of streets during the four-day music festivals, including:
- Jefferson Court from Preston Highway to end
