LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A directional closure lasting more than a week is set to start next week on the Sherman Minton Bridge as the bridge renewal project enters its second phase.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 across the bridge will close for nine days "on or after" 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and will last until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The timeline for the closure is weather-permitting, according to officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.
Project leaders said in a news release Monday that the closures will "allow crews to work safely as they switch the maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on the lower deck and begin demolition work associated with Phase 2." The first of the four phases of the project began in September 2021.
During the nine-day closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will also close, along with the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp.
The suggested detour will be using Interstates 265 and 65 instead. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted to alert drivers of the closure and suggested alternate route.
Additionally, through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge, officials said. Instead, the traffic will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use local streets to access I-64 West, continuing onto I-265 and the suggested alternate route.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
