LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a home in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday night.
Corey Robinson, division commander for LMPD's Sixth Division, said officers responded to the reported shooting just after 10 p.m. on Ailanthus Trail.
When they arrived on scene, officers discovered that there was no victim or anyone inside the home.
Shortly later, officers learned the boy had been transported to the hospital before "we could get here and render aid," Robinson said.
Officers learned shortly after that the boy died from his injuries.
Robinson, who is a father himself, said this case hits home.
"That's somebody's child. That's somebody's child they won't get ready for school tomorrow, and that breaks my heart," he said.
LMPD did not immediately know what led up to the shooting, but said the source of the gunfire came from within the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.