LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people are apprehensive about self-driving vehicles, according to a survey by AAA.
AAA reported drivers who are afraid of self-driving cars rose from 55% in 2022 to 68% this year. It's the biggest increase since 2020.
According to a news release, the automotive company believes automakers must be "diligent in creating an environment that promotes the use of more advanced technologies" in a secure manner.
"We were not expecting such a dramatic decline in trust from previous years,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive research for AAA. “Although with the number of high-profile crashes that have occurred from over-reliance on current vehicle technologies, this isn’t entirely surprising.”
In Kentucky, House Bill 135 was posted for passage last week to establish a regulatory framework for the operation of fully autonomous vehicles on public highways.
