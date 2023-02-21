LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships start this week in Louisville.
The Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville's Russell neighborhood will host the best college track stars in the country from Thursday to Saturday.
This is the first time the University of Louisville has hosted the ACC Championships since joining the conference in 2015 and the first time the event has been held in Louisville.
The event is set to draw in 1,000 athletes, 2,000 spectators and $2.2 million in revenue.
It is free to attend.
