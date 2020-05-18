LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As many Kentucky restaurants prepare to reopen on Friday, some say that even with adjusted restrictions, they’re still facing an uphill battle.
Bardstown Road in the Highlands are arguably one of the busiest roads in Louisville, and some restaurant owners want to use part of it to set up tables and chairs for customers.
“We are three days away and I’m undecided about what the best course of action is for our company,” said Highland Morning co-owner Michael Coe.
Coe and several restaurant owners have limited outside seating and are requesting the city allow the parking lane in front of their restaurants be used for additional seating. Coe said he can get several tables and chairs in the 40-by-7 foot space in the front.
Temporary “parklets” are popping up in cities across the country that are looking to add space to restaurants. Kentucky has a 33% capacity when doors reopen on Friday and those with limited indoor seating say they won’t be able to stay open unless more are allowed in.
“The ability to seat people in front of my space and to make a clear statement to the world that we can do this, we can reopen, we can be responsible and still do business is an excellent thing for us,” said Adam Watson, who owns Public House and Against the Grain.
Safety is also a concern for those eating outside. One option is for cars to be parked on either end of the street dining area. Another is for concrete potted plants or barriers to surround the tables.
A spokesperson for Louisville Forward told WDRB News that, ultimately, it is a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet ( KYTC) decision because Bardstown Road is a state road. The city and KYTC have been considering options on how to increase outdoor seating – including the possibility of setting up on side streets.
“I would really hate to lose something because they couldn’t keep up their business, so finding a way to do that outside I think is an excellent idea if they can do it safely,” said Highlands resident Jennifer Allen.
Highland Morning does not have an official reopening date but will wait until a decision has been made regarding Parklets or when Gov. Andy Beshear allows increased indoor occupancy.
“If we could get the powers that be to helps us open a spot here and do it safely then that would make a huge difference,” Coe said. “It’s coming to crunch time so yeah, we’ll figure it out, though.”
