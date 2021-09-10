LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Theatair X continues to legally contest its closure in southern Indiana.
The adult business is asking a federal judge to force Clarksville to give them a full license in a court argument filed Friday.
The new owners applied for a temporary license, which was granted after a judge ruled the town of Clarksville had to issue it.
According to Theatair X, the license was valid for five minutes before Clarksville denied the full license.
Ken Conklin, Clarksville Communications Director, said the town denied the license because site drawings were incomplete and it only received paperwork for one manager's license. Two licensed managers are required for the site.
Clarksville said it doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.
Related Stories:
- Theatair X in Clarksville closing following lawsuits
- Judge orders Clarksville to allow new Theatair X owners to reopen
- New Theatair X owner suing to reopen as similar adult business
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.