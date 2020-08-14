LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people — including a juvenile — were shot Friday afternoon.
The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shootings took place in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue, in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
The supervisor said police were sent to the scene after someone reported that a woman and a juvenile were shot at that location. Officials at MetroSafe say they were both taken to area hospitals.
The conditions of those victims are not known.
