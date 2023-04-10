LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's hard to believe that people would try to take advantage of the mass shooting in Louisville on Monday, but the Better Business Bureau warns that scammers might do just that.
The BBB suggests that you do some checking before donating to help the victims or survivors of the shooting at Old National Bank.
The organization said be wary of newly-created organizations and opt for well-established organizations instead. Most states require charities to register with a government agency before they can accept any donations. If a charity isn't registered, that should be considered a red flag. Visit Give.org to verify if a charity meets the BBB Standards for Charitable Accountability.
Crowdfunding can be great for those in need, but keep in mind that while some crowdfunding sites don't screen or manage posts. Make sure to look at the site's posting procedures, transaction fees and other specifics.
Watch out for vague appeals that don't specify how your donation will be used. Donors can't assume t hat money collected after a disaster or tragedy will be spent quickly to help.
The BBB said people should be wary of organizations that claim percent of donations will assist victims and/or their families. Check to see if the appeal includes the percentage of the money the families will receive.
Be very careful about clicking on links to unfamiliar charity websites, text messages or emails. These may take you to a fake website that looks like a valid charity that asks for personal information. Those links may also download harmful malware on to your computer.
It's always good to look at the details for appeals to help. Some solicitations donations following violent acts with firearms can be used to generate funding for organizations that address gun use. Donors can support these efforts as well, but note that some of these advocacy groups are not tax exempt as charities.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.