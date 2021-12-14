LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bremen, Kentucky, man whose home was destroyed by a tornado found a moment of peace with the power of music.
Jordan Baize played the song "There's Something About That Name" by Bill and Gloria Gaither in his house that'd been torn apart by severe weather. His sister, Whitney Brown, recorded Baize while he played.
Baize's family survived the storm by going to the basement and hiding under a mattress.
After the storm, the family looked around their home to see what could be saved. Baize decided to see if his piano stilled worked.
"To me, it felt like we had gained the sense of unity and community where the community has come together to help has been astonishing," Baize said.
Baize has been playing the piano since he was 9 years old. His family has lived on the farm in Muhlenberg County for decades.
