LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana utility regulators have inspected records of a natural gas supplier in southern Indiana after carbon monoxide issues in Clarksville and the surrounding area on Christmas Eve.
An email from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to state lawmakers said the agency is reviewing records after inspecting CenterPoint's facilities in Jeffersonville and Sellersburg.
According to Indiana State Rep. Rita Fleming, CenterPoint Energy has told state regulators it will not mix propane into its natural gas supply, while the investigation continues.
Gas companies do that regularly, but some residents questioned if that was the possible cause of last month's issue.
On Christmas Eve, at least four people were hospitalized and firefighters took over 100 calls of possible CO issues.
CenterPoint previously said residents were likely experiencing issues with their homes not being vented properly during extreme cold weather.
