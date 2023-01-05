CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend.
State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night.
The Clarksville Fire Department started getting so many calls that an emergency command center was set up.
"We're very lucky no one died," said Clere.
Some residents in Clarksville and New Albany reported carbon monoxide alarms going off. Some were hospitalized. No official cause was ever given, which left a lot of people concerned.
Clere said the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission should get those answers. CenterPoint told WDRB, that it's working with the commission and has no further updates.
"I would just like to know more, ya know?" asked Schana Barron, an office manager at a business impacted. "I feel like we are owed an explanation."
"I don't know what happened," said Clere. "No one outside of CenterPoint knows what happened. That's a big part of the problem right now. We need to know what happened and how it happened, so people can be compensated, and so we can prevent something similar from happening again."
Related stories:
- State investigation underway into carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville Christmas Eve
- Some Clarksville and New Albany residents wake to 'dangerous carbon monoxide issue' on Saturday
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.