American hero escorted home to southern Indiana after being killed 77 years ago in Pearl Harbor

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An American hero is back home.
Navy Fireman 3rd Class Willard Lawson of Trimble County was 25 when he was killed in the attacks on Pearl Harbor, and until recently, his remains went unidentified.
But on Friday, dozens of motorcyclists with Rolling Thunder awaited Lawson's arrival at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
"The family hasn't had closure in over 77 years," said Kelly Shehan with Rolling Thunder Kentucky. "Today, we get to help participate in bringing that closure."
The procession that included family, police and motorcycles led Lawson home.
"This was somebody's son," Shehan said. "Somebody's brother."
From the airport to the Watterson to 71 across Trimble County and into Madison, people stood on the side of the road, holding American flags, saluting and crying as the procession passed.
When they reached Madison, an honor guard saluted a fallen brother.
Lawson will be escorted to the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison on Saturday. The service is at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
